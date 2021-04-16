QUINCY — Adams County Board member Barney Bier said he gave his resignation to chairman Kent Snider Wednesday night after the board recommended that he be removed from his current committee roles.
Following a roughly half-hour closed session during the meeting, County Board member Dave Bellis, R-3, made a recommendation to remove Bier, R-4, from his position as chair of the Legislative and Judicial Committee, which would remove him from the Executive Committee as well.
When reached Thursday on why he sought to remove Bier, Bellis declined comment because of “personnel matters.”
The vote was not binding as the decision to remove Bier from any committee ultimately would be up to Snider.
Board members were evenly divided on the issue. Bellis, Matt Obert, D-5; Robert Reich, R-5; Les Post, R-6; Bret Austin, R-1; Rebecca Weed, R-2; Raquel Piazza, R-3; David Hoskins, R-7; and Mark Peter, R-5 voted in favor of the recommendation.
Members Bier, Theresa Bockhold, R-7; John Brady, R-6; Todd Duesterhaus, D-1; Barbara Fletcher, R-2; Ryan Hinkamper, R-2; Marvin Kerkoff, R-3; and Joe Zanger, R-7, voted no.
Snider and board member Taylor Rakers, R-4, voted present. Steve DeMoss, D-1, abstained. Seldon Totsch, R-6, was absent.
Zanger said prior to the vote that it would be terrible for such a valuable asset to the county to be lost.
After the meeting was adjourned, Bier said Snider called him. By voting present when a no vote would have defeated the motion, Bier said he told the chairman that he didn’t need him to make a determination on his role in committee and that he would resign.
“By not taking a position, he made his position clear to me,” Bier said.
Snider could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Bier was appointed to the seat in January 2020 after the resignation of John Heidbreder a month earlier. Bier also served as Adams County state’s attorney from 1995 to 2004.