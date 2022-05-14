QUINCY — Bonansinga Drive at Cedar Street in Quincy will be closed to traffic for sewer repairs beginning Tuesday.
The city’s Utilities and Engineering Department said the street closure is needed to repair a failed sanitary sewer. The work is expected to last until June 3.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes during this closure, and to drive carefully around any work zones.
