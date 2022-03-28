MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — A Tennessee man was arrested after a late Saturday night shooting of a police officer in Brown County.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents arrested Daniel B. Payne, 29, of Greenbrier, Tenn., on a charge of attempted first degree murder of a police officer, a Class X felony.
ISP said the investigation is ongoing, but preliminary information indicates Payne fled from an attempted traffic stop by the Meredosia Police Department in Meredosia. Officers from several law enforcement agencies pursued Payne through Pike and Brown counties until his vehicle crashed and became disabled around 11:14 p.m. on Ill. 107, just north of County Road 410N in Brown County.
As officers approached Payne’s vehicle, ISP said Payne fired upon and struck an officer of the Chapin Police Department. Officers returned fire, causing Payne to surrender, and he was taken into custody.
The injured officer, a 39-year-old man with seven years of service, was seriously injured and is being treated at an area hospital. Payne was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash.
Payne's bond was kept at $1 million Monday during his first appearance in Brown County Circuit Court. The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM reported Quincy attorney Dennis Woodworth was appointed Payne's public defender. He is set to return to court April 6.
Payne is being held in the Schuyler County Jail.
The Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one county of attempted first degree murder of a police officer against Payne, and his bond was set at $1 million.