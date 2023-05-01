MACOMB, Ill. — Sam Harnack wants people to have their say about the importance of expanding broadband service in rural areas.
The Illinois Broadband Lab and Illinois Office of Broadband continue a listening tour Wednesday in Macomb to reach Adams, Brown, Hancock, Henderson, Knox, McDonough, Pike, Schuyler and Warren counties.
Listening sessions take place at noon and 6 p.m. at Macomb City Hall.
Community organizations, local government officials, state agency representatives and residents of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to share their perspectives on the broadband needs of West-Central Illinois.
“The more people that come and participate, the more the message will be heard,” said Harnack, executive director of Hancock County Economic Development and Hancock County Team Lead for Project Broadband Breakthrough working to improve the county’s internet service.
“We know that it’s an issue,” she said. “It’s not adequate. This is a necessity at this point. It’s not about kids getting on social media. It’s about running businesses, running farms. It’s about education, health care.”
The federal Digital Equity and Broadband Equity Access and Deployment programs could allocate over $1 billion in funding to Illinois to accelerate high-speed internet access based on what’s heard during the statewide tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.