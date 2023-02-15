MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Maggie Strong considers the results of the latest Brown County survey a call to action.
“We have new information, new data. Let’s continue to plan and continue to develop the community,” said Strong, of Strong Consulting, who conducted the survey.
“It’s really about understanding what Brown County residents think about their community, the life they live, work and play in Brown County. It helps guide some planning and community development to contribute to a brighter future for the county as a whole.”
Strong shared key findings of the 2022 survey and community assessment during a Wednesday night public presentation in Mount Sterling.
• 94% of respondents who live in Brown County categorize the quality of life as positive compared to 82% in the last survey in 2018.
• 71% of respondents who live in Brown County believe that the quality of life has improved over the past five years – up from 49% in the last survey.
• 70% of respondents want to see more homes under $150,000 in the county.
Respondents also want to see more businesses in the county — specifically casual restaurants or pubs; family entertainment; grocery; brewery, winery or distillery and fast food restaurants.
The Tracy Family Foundation funded the project, done every five years, which drew responses from 504 people who live in Brown County, 167 who work in Brown County and 55 Brown County High School students.
“The goal of the survey is to gauge what people in the community really like, what has improved over the years and to identify opportunities or growth areas,” said Dan Teefey, Tracy Family Foundation’s executive director. “After we have all the survey data, we go out and work with community leaders to try to build out projects based on the data we got.”
Survey data offers multiple “opportunities” to pursue in coming years.
“People always want more dining options, shopping opportunities,” said Megan Costigan, Tracy Family Foundation’s program manager. “There continues to be a need for well-paying, diverse jobs, and there’s always a need for more child care no matter where you live.”
Overall, respondents were most satisfied with the county’s fire protection, ambulance services, overall level of safety, law enforcement and public library.
Teefey hopes to mirror successes from the 2018 survey.
That survey identified child care as the county’s biggest need, and in 2021 the Brown County Early Learning Center opened. Respondents also wanted more recreational opportunities, and plans call for breaking ground this year on the first phase of the Brown County Trailways Plan.
“We really do use the data to drive projects in the community,” Teefey said.
Strong said the community’s response to the survey, which was done in August, shows people care about what’s happening in Brown County and its future.
“At this point now, it’s that call to action — an opportunity for people to look at what’s happening, what people think about Brown County and work to realize some of these ideas and address some of these concerns,” she said.
