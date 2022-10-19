BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington company, including one from Burnside, Ill., died Tuesday morning after being struck by a passenger car.
Killed were Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside.
The Illinois State Police said the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, and setting construction barrels for a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S. 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River.
ISP said a westbound 2016 Mazda CX5 driven by Emily Johnson, 21, of Gladstone, Ill., struck a barrel at approximately 8:03 a.m. and continued on, striking the two construction workers.
Johnson, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was cited for Scott’s Law — improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle, improper use of electronic communication device and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
The crash was the 20th this year involving ISP and a Scott’s Law violation.
ISP reminds the public of the Move Over Law, also known as Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with emergency or hazard lights activated.
Violators face a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
