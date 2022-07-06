CAMP POINT, Ill. — A Camp Point man faces charges in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Arrested was Roy A. Sutton, 79, on charges of aggravated predatory criminal sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child, threatening a public official and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Deputies on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a Camp Point residence tied to the investigation. The homeowner, Sutton, was located inside the residence and taken into custody.
The investigation continues, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department at 217-277-2202.
Sutton remains in the Adams County Jail.