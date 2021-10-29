QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff's Department ticketed a Camp Point man following a single-car crash Friday morning.
According to the report, deputies responded to a single-car crash around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Ill. 96 and U.S. 24. Deputies found a 2011 Ford Ranger driven by Christian L. Sparrow, 18, of Camp Point that reportedly had been doing doughnuts in the intersection before losing control and hitting a concrete median.
ACSD charged Sparrow with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured vehicle, and expired registration.