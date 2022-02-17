QUINCY — A Camp Point woman was arrested Wednesday following an investigation stemming from a call to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services’ Child Abuse Hotline.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported that an investigation was opened on Feb. 14 following the hotline call. During the course of the investigation, numerous interviews were conducted that led to the arrest Wednesday of Janelle M. Sparrow, 35, on a charge of criminal sexual assault. Sparrow was taken into custody at the Adams County Sheriff’s office, 521 Vermont St. in Quincy.
Sparrow was lodged in the Adams County Jail without bond. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department was assisted in the investigation by the Advocacy Network for Children and Illinois DCFS.