QUINCY — This year's Quincy Medical Group Foundation Cancer Crush fundraiser will be April 2 at the Ambiance.
Due to restrictions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will offer a hybrid experience of both in-person and virtual options.
A limited offering of tickets may be purchased online at cancercrush.org. To follow safety guidelines for COVID-19, the in-person option will be offered in three waves with a maximum of 50 people per time slot. If restrictions loosen, plans will be revisited to permit more guests to attend.
In addition to limited capacity, seating will be socially distanced, and those attending will be asked asked to wear masks.
Since its 2014 inception, Cancer Crush has raised more than $480,000 to help cancer patients with basic living expenses, allowing their focus to be on treatment.
In 2020, it was announced by event founder Luke Tappe and his family that the event would be taken on by the QMG Foundation to carry on the mission of supporting cancer patients in the region.
The Tappe family started the event in honor of their late father, Ted Tappe.
QMG Community Relations Specialist Morgan Parker said carrying on the mission of Cancer Crush and Ted Tappe's legacy are important to the community.
“For patients who have or are currently undergoing cancer treatment, the support of those around them is so important,” Parker said. “Cancer Crush allows the QMG Foundation to ease the stress of their situations by providing financial support, so they can focus on what’s most important — their health.”
This year’s event includes a silent auction, games and appetizers. For more information, including ticket options, go to cancercrush.org.