CARTHAGE, Ill. — Immaculate Conception Church will hold three winter drive-through fish fries at the parish hall at 125 N.Fayette in Carthage.
The fish fries will take place 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 15, Feb. 26 and March 12.
Diners place orders at the entrance to the parking lot then drive up to the front doors where meals will be handed to them in exchange for a free will donation.
The meals feature catfish, two sides and a roll.
Proceeds will fund initiatives of the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Women's Club.
More information is available by contacting Chris Talley at 319-850-3196 or christalley@frontier.com.