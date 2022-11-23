CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Public Library District hopes to revitalize its capital campaign with a Christmas-themed fundraising effort.
The goal for the Fill Our Stocking Campaign is to raise $25,000 by Jan. 31 to support the new building project and its higher-than-expected cost.
Initial fundraising went well, then slowed when voters approved a bond issue, clearing the way for a state grant for the project.
“We thought we had all the money we needed for the project, but bids came in very high,” Library Director Amy Gee said. “Suddenly we needed a lot more money than we thought, so we’re trying to revitalize our fundraising.”
Plans call for building a 10,660-square-foot one-story library featuring a large program/meeting room, two study rooms, ample seating and a drive-up book return and pick-up window at First and Center Streets on land donated by Prairieland Investment Group.
The original project budget was about $2.5 million, but skyrocketing costs for construction materials and labor boosted estimated costs to $3 million. Instead, bids this spring “came in at $5 million, and that’s just the construction part,” delaying the project, Gee said.
Project architects Chicago-based StudioGC Architecture + Interiors worked to cut costs, trimming an estimated $1 million with design changes including removing a vaulted roof and ceiling in the center of the building, simplifying the entryway and removing small transom windows.
Gee hopes to rebid the project and see construction begin sometime next year.
“We don’t have a projected date for when we’re going to rebid the project. If we think it will come in at $4 million and we don’t have $4 million, there’s no point to put it out there,” she said.
“We’re waiting, hoping supply chain and prices might come down some and contractors will be caught up on the backlog and be looking for work again.”
The construction delay should have no impact on the state grant.
“We are not the only library in that situation. The state library understands what’s going on and is willing to work with us,” Gee said.
The Carthage library also is working with the state library to waive a grant requirement to use at least 10% apprentice labor in each trade category during construction.
With limited apprentice programs in the area, “instead of being able to use local subcontractors, we’re having to look in Peoria, Springfield and other areas to find those, then pay for their transportation, housing and whatever. That increases the cost,” Gee said.
At the same time, the library is looking at ways to cover costs beyond construction from architect fees to furnishings.
“We were hoping to get a lot of new furnishings and shelving,” Gee said. “We’ll probably be reusing more than we originally anticipated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.