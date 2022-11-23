Carthage Library

A revised rendering for the new Carthage library trimmed an estimated $1 million from the project cost with design changes including removing a vaulted roof and ceiling in the center of the building and simplifying the entryway. Bids this spring came in higher than expected, delaying construction and revitalizing fundraising efforts.

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Public Library District hopes to revitalize its capital campaign with a Christmas-themed fundraising effort.

The goal for the Fill Our Stocking Campaign is to raise $25,000 by Jan. 31 to support the new building project and its higher-than-expected cost.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.