CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Public Library District is asking voters to support its plans for a new building.
A proposition to issue up to $1.2 million in library bonds to cover part of the cost is on the April 6 ballot.
The bonds, if approved, add approximately 9.27 cents per $100 in assessed value to residents’ tax bills — or $25.34 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home with a homestead exemption — and will be repaid over 19 years.
Most important, Library Director Amy Gee said, voter support for the bonds would clear the way to release a $1,258,862.94 state grant already approved for a new 10,660-square-foot single-story building on a site at First and Center streets donated by Prairieland Investment Group.
“In order to get the grant funds, we have to have our matching funds by June 30. Even though fundraising is going OK, we’re still a long way from the $1.2 million needed by that deadline,” Gee said.
The library board decided the best way to meet the deadline was to put the bond issue on the ballot. If it passes and guarantees the local cost share, “we will receive the construction grant and be able to continue,” Gee said, and based on the fundraising total, “we don’t have to issue bonds for the full amount.”
If the bond issue fails, the building project’s future still will rest on the fundraising efforts.
“If we’ve raised a lot, it might be possible to get a loan,” Gee said. “If we’re unable to raise the money in any other way, we’ll have to forfeit the grant. We don’t want to forfeit that grant. We may not get another opportunity.”
Without a new building, the library will stay in its current location, the former Marine Bank at 500 Wabash, which needs costly renovations including a new elevator and a second stairway.
“To fix up this building will cost over $1.2 million, so we will still have to come up with that amount of money somehow,” Gee said. “We really want to get the grant so we can go ahead with the new building instead of raising the same amount of money to fix up this one.”
Building a new facility has been a goal since plans to renovate the current site’s second floor proved costly, not only in terms of staffing two floors at all times but in meeting accessibility requirements with adding a stairway and replacing the old, small elevator.
“It would be much more cost-effective to be able to get that grant and have a new building designed to be a library,” Gee said.
Planned features for the new building include two study rooms, ample comfortable seating with charging stations throughout the building, a drive-up book return and pick up window and a large meeting room available for library programs and community groups.
The project already has a $100,000 pledge to name a meeting room and a $50,000 donation to name a study room. Additional naming opportunities remain available, and project supporters also can choose to have a brick or paver engraved to place near the entrance to the new library.
“Libraries are very important to communities. We provide technology for people that don’t have access on their own. We work to support literacy, education and reading,” Gee said. “We’re a place that people can go and spend time without spending money whether they just want to use Wi-Fi or check out books and movies.”
More information about the Carthage Public Library District bond referendum is available by calling the library at 217-357-3232, sending email to cartlib@mtcnow.net or online at carthagepubliclibrary.com/bond-proposition.html.