STAFF REPORT
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Plans for a new public library in Carthage will be highlighted Saturday at a “Dare to Dream” kickoff event.
The event takes place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a presentation at noon, at the future building site near the corner of First and Center streets in Carthage.
A story walk and coloring pages for children will be available along with food trucks and entertainment provided by Kelly Logan, Mind and Sole Dance company, Carthage Tang Soo Do and Celebration School of Dance.
Saturday’s event kicks off a capital fundraising campaign for the new library. Library district trustees dare to dream that, with the community’s support, the library can raise about $1.2 million by June 30, 2021, as the local cost share toward a $1,258,862.94 state grant for the new facility.
In addition to naming opportunities, donors may choose to have a brick or paver engraved. Community members also can help by serving on a committee, participating in fundraising events and advocating for the new library.
Some seating will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
The library will be closed Saturday morning to allow staff to help with the event, but will be open 1 to 5 p.m.
More information is available by contacting the library at 217-357-3232 or emailing cartlib@mtcnow.net.