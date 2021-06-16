CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest of a Carthage man following a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to the statement, the Hancock County 911 Center received a report of a reckless driver on Illinois 336 at around 10:30 p.m. Carthage Police officers and sheriff’s deputies located and stopped the suspect vehicle.
An investigation following the stop led to the arrest of Lloyd A. Huls, 51, of Carthage on a charge of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. Huls was lodged in the Hancock County Jail.