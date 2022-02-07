CARTHAGE, Ill. A Carthage man reported missing was found dead Sunday afternoon.
The death of Darren K. McGrew, 27, remains under investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department and Illinois State Police, but Sheriff Travis Duffy said there is no risk to public safety tied to the death.
McGrew had been reported missing around 9:20 a.m. to Carthage police, Duffy said in a news release.
Investigation led to the discovery of a deceased white male, who was identified as McGrew, just outside the city limits in the county’s jurisdiction, Duffy said. Sheriff’s department deputies were called to the scene around 1:25 p.m.