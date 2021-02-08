CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Park District will offer a basketball program for prekindergarten through fourth-grade youth on weekends from Feb. 27 through March 28.
Specific dates and times for practices and games will be determined after registration is complete.
The program focuses on teaching the fundamentals, sportsmanship and teamwork while creating an active environment for the players.
The $50 cost per player includes a team T-shirt. Payments may be dropped off at Wear Drug in the Carthage County Market.
Registration is available online at carthageparkdistrict.org/basketball.
More information is available from Jenny Quesenberry, Jan White or Chris Talley and by emailing carthageparkdistrict@gmail.com.