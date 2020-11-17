ELVASTON, Ill. — A Carthage teen was injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Hancock County.
Illinois State Police District 14 said that a 2005 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17-year-old Carthage male was heading west on 1800 North and approaching 1200 East at 2:34 p.m. when it ran off the road, entered a ditch and struck a raised driveway. ISP said the vehicle continued moving in the ditch, striking an embankment with a culvert and overturning several times.
The driver, who was thrown from the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and for failure to wear a seat belt.
ISP said the crash remains under investigation.