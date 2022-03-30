CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Women’s Golf League will offer a golf boot camp on Tuesdays during April for women interested in learning golf or improving their game.
Sessions begin at 5 p.m. April 5, 12 and 19, with a rain date of April 26, at the Carthage Club House. Clubs will be available to borrow, and seasoned golfers will be on hand to help participants get acquainted with the course.
Short coaching instructional presentations will be offered, then participants will head out to the course to play.
The $15 cost covers all three nights and an additional three passes for nine holes of golf to be used anytime during the year that the course is open.
More information is available by calling the golf course at 217-357-3625 after April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.