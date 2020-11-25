QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant will return to court in three weeks for a status update.
Travis J. Wiley appeared briefly Wednesday and a Dec. 16 status hearing was set.
First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said the state’s attorney’s office was waiting on a report from a forensic pathologist who reviewed the report of Dr. Jane Turner of St. Louis. She was hired to assist the defense and review findings in the case.
Wiley, 32, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant girl who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested June 20 after a six-month investigation.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.