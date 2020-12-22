QUINCY — The cause of a Monday night structure fire on Quincy’s northwest side remains undetermined.
The Quincy Fire Department said it responded just before 9 p.m. to a fire at 1415 N. Seventh. No injuries were reported.
As part of the “Keep the Wreaths Red” program, all Quincy fire stations, along with sponsors Refreshment Services Pepsi and Ameren, will change one bulb in their wreaths from red to white indicating there was a fire during the campaign, which runs through Jan. 1. It is the second bulb replaced.
The department’s education team reminded residents to properly maintain electrical and HVAC systems in their homes and to have furnaces and wood-burning stoves inspected annually by a licensed professional.