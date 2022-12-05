QUINCY — The newly-reelected Adams County Board chairman wants to see members focus on working together.
“We’ve got a lot of new people. New people bring in new ideas, and that’s great,” Kent Snider said. “I want the group to all be moving in the same direction.”
Monday night’s organizational meeting saw members take the oath of office from Judge Scott Larson, Snider re-elected without opposition and Bret Austin re-elected as vice-chairman on an 11-10 vote over Joe Zanger.
A 10-year lottery determined County Board terms, with members by district drawing from a hat three different term lengths.
Drawing terms of four years, four years and two years were board members Austin, Barb Fletcher, Marvin Kerkhoff, Steve McQueen, Jon McCoy, Bradley Poulter and Theresa Bockhold.
Board members Keith Callaway, Ryan Hinkamper, Mark Dietrich, Travis Cooley, Tim Finlay, Les Post and Joe Zanger drew terms of four years, two years and four years.
Drawing terms of two years, four years and four years were Todd Duesterhaus, Mark Sorensen, Dave Bellis, Snider, Robert Reich, David McCleary and Brent Fischer.
Duesterhaus, the sole Democrat on the board and one of only two elected Democrats in the county, echoed Snider’s call for the board to work together.
“There’s infighting in the Republican and in the Democrat party. That’s none of my business,” he said. “I’m here for the Adams County residents.”
Snider said top priorities for the board include finishing up American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, projects and fast-tracking efforts to boost housing options in the county.
“We put $1 million into an account for housing. We’re going to incentivize builders to build, incentivize landlords to fix up rentals, whatever we can do make available housing — rental houses, townhouses, condos,” Snider said.
“The local manufacturers are just begging us to help with housing because they’re hiring people and there’s nowhere for them to live,” he said. “That’s a big thing to get moving.”
Also Monday, Snider announced committee assignments including:
• Finance — Austin, chair; Cooley, Finlay, Poulter, Callaway.
• Transportation, Building and Technology — Bellis, chair; Post, McCleary, Hinkamper, Zanger.
• Legislative and Judicial — Reich, chair; Bockhold, McCoy, Kerkhoff, Duesterhaus.
• Public Health and Safety — Fletcher, chair; Fischer, Sorensen, Dietrich, McQueen.
• Executive — Snider, Austin, Bellis, Fletcher, Reich.
