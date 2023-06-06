PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Chambersburg, Ill. man was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop in Pittsfield.
According to the Pike County Sheriff's Department, a traffic stop was conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Washington St in Pittsfield.
Subsequent to an investigation, Orr arrested Brian Keith Hamm, 56, of Chambersburg on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs, driving while license suspended, improper use of registration, and unlawful possession of adult use cannabis as a driver.
Hamm was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Pike County Jail.