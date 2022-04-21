JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — After a nearly three-week stay in a Springfield hospital to recover from gunshot wounds and third-degree burns he suffered during a shootout March 26, Chapin Police Chief Steve Helmich is recuperating at home in Jacksonville and looking forward to the day he can return to his duties in the Morgan County community.
Helmich, 39, was shot twice — in the abdomen and upper left leg — reportedly by a Tennessee man who fled from Meredosia police after a traffic stop and then led officers from three separate jurisdictions on a three-county chase before being apprehended in Brown County.
Daniel B. Payne has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, and is being held in the Schuyler County jail on a $1 million bond. He appeared Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing. Arraignment was set for June 1.
For Helmich, the road to recovery will start with several weeks of doctor’s appointments and physical therapy in order to regain lost mobility and range of motion. Family and friends have been very supportive and have provided the level of comfort and support he needs to get back on the job, which he intends to return to by fall.
“This was the first time I’ve been shot, and the first time I fired my weapon as an officer,” Helmich said during a phone interview. “Of course, there’s been plenty of training opportunities for both, but a situation like we were in is very dynamic. Things happened quickly.”
When the initial request for assistance from Meredosia police went out, Helmich was about 12 miles away — but he was the closest officer to the scene and responded accordingly. The ensuing chase headed west to Chambersburg, doubled back toward Meredosia and through an open field, before entering Pike County.
At that point, Helmich joined the chase — and “because he had just entered town” — was driving the lead car.
Leaving Meredosia for the second time, Payne led officers west on Ill. 104 into Pike County before heading south on Ill. 107 to Griggsville. From there he turned back north and traveled to County Road 410N in Brown County before crashing his vehicle into a guardrail.
“At the point of the crash I was in the lead vehicle, at the head of the zig-zag formation,” Helmich said. “I got out of my car and gave (Payne) some commands to exit his vehicle. He came out and started shooting.”
After Helmich was hit twice, officers on the scene returned fire and reportedly were able to subdue Payne.
Helmich was assisted by Meredosia Police Officer Steve Lowry, Meredosia Police Chief and Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Rusty Richard, and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Skyler Lambeth.
Lambeth applied a tourniquet to Helmich’s leg wound before the injured officer was airlifted to a Springfield hospital.
“The officers on the scene did an exceptional job securing the scene,” Helmich said. “I cannot thank them enough for the work they did that night.”
As if a broken femur and injured abdomen weren’t enough, Helmich also suffered third-degree burns on his leg from the contents of his iPhone that emptied out after the bullet exited his upper thigh.
“Adding insult to injury,” Helmich said.
A 2001 graduate of Jacksonville High, Helmich is a full-time assistant inspector general for the Office of Inspector General in the Illinois Army National Guard, with just shy of 20 years of service. He had planned to officially retire from the Guard in October prior to being shot.
Sgt. Helmich, however, has no plans to retire from law enforcement. He has been a member of the Chapin Police Department since September 2016 and was named chief in January.
“Our prayers and well wishes go out to the Officer and his family,” Chapin Village President Rex Brockhouse said in a statement published on the village website. “We ask that everyone pray for the health and speedy recovery of this most dedicated Police Officer and outstanding individual.”
Helmich saluted his fellow officers in Chapin for banding together to make sure his absence doesn’t affect the department’s overall performance.
“I’m very blessed to have a professional team,” Helmich said. “Sergeant Brad Rogers has really stepped up, and taken the reins so to speak. There are some administrative duties I’m able to do from home, but he’s really been a huge help. Everybody in the department has stepped up to do things.”
And “like Dorothy said in the ‘Wizard of Oz’,” Helmich is thrilled to be back home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.