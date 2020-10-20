STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The three men charged in connection with a shooting Sunday night at Third and Spruce have been formally charged.
Henry D. Blackwell Jr., 43, of Quincy, Tynell R. Washington, 36, of Quincy and Tywone D. Mitchell, 24, of Champaign, were charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful use of a weapon by a felony, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member, a Class 2 felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony.
Quincy Police officers responded at approximately 10:19 p.m. and found 18 spent shell casings in the area between North Third Street, Spruce to Sycamore, and a witness reported a suspect vehicle had been shooting at another vehicle before fleeing.
Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police served a search warrant at approximately 11 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of North 12th.
QPD said officers had observed a vehicle matching the description of the shooting suspect vehicle arrive at the residence. Several individuals exited the vehicle and entered the residence prior to the search warrant being served.
After searching the residence, police said officers found three handguns and one additional handgun inside the suspect vehicle, pursuant to an additional search warrant. One of the guns was reported as stolen and was equipped with an extended ammunition multi round drum.
A 17-year-old juvenile also was arrested.
All three made their first appearance Monday in Adams County Circuit Court. Public Defender Chris Pratt was appointed to represent Blackwell, Public Defender Babs Brennan was appointed to represent Washington and Public Defender John Citro was appointed to represent Mitchell.
All three are being held in the Adams County Jail — Blackwell on $500,000 bond, Washington on $400,000 bond and Mitchell on $350,000 bond.