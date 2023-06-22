QUINCY — A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a string of thefts from Kohl's department stores, including a June 2022 burglary in Quincy.
The Quincy Police Department reported Thursday that John Signorile, 48, of Chicago, was arrested in Arlington Heights, Ill. Tuesday outside of a Kohl's store there on outstanding warrants from similar burglaries throughout the Midwest.
In the early-morning hours of June 29, 2022, QPD officers responded to an alarm at Kohl's in Quincy. Officers discovered the glass in the front west window had been broken and jewelry cases inside had been smashed. More than $10,000 in jewelry and damages were reported as a result of the break-in.
Analysis of evidence collected at the scene led officers to identify Signorile as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued on Jan 4 on charges of burglary and theft over $500.
Signorile was arrested Tuesday on the Adams County warrant as well as several other warrants in connection with similar burglaries.