QUINCY — The newest motor vessel in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District has a connection to the Gem City.
Motor vessel Quincy will be christened at a public ceremony slated for noon Friday at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
But the public can take a closer look, and learn more about the Corps’ operations, with tours available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and after the ceremony until 4 p.m. Friday.
“It’s an opportunity to learn a little about our efforts on the Mississippi River, how we operate the locks and dams and provide a lot of maintenance to the river as well,” said Samantha Heilig, public affairs specialist for the Rock Island District. “It’s a chance to come out and see one of the vessels you may only see pass by out on the river. This will be a chance to see it up close.”
Closed-toe, flat-surface shoes are required for anyone wishing to tour the vessel, and a facial cover is required for those attending the ceremony or participating in tours.
M/V Quincy is 124 feet long by 34 feet wide and is powered by two 1500 horsepower engines. Onboard features include seven state rooms, which can accommodate up to 10 crew members, and a full galley.
The vessel will primarily work as a towing vessel for the fleet’s new Quad Cities Crane barge, a heavy lift crane used for maintenance and repairs on the locks and dams, and will be part of the maintenance fleet at the Mississippi River Project Office in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.
“The barge itself doesn’t move on its own abilities. It needs a boat to move it,” Heilig said. “Even though it’s called a towboat, a towboat doesn’t pull. It pushes. You’ll see this vessel pushing that other vessel.”
The district’s maintenance crew primarily focuses on the 314 miles the Upper Mississippi River from Guttenberg, Iowa, to Saverton, Mo.,
“We also get requests up and down the entire length of the Mississippi River,” Heilig said. “We often will move out of our district and support repair and maintenance needs in other areas, all the way from New Orleans up river to St. Paul.”
New to the Rock Island District, the Quincy is not a new vessel.
It was built in 2008 by Orange Shipbuilding, of Orange, Texas, for just under $5 million for the Corps’ Marine Design Center and was previously owned by the Louisville District. Originally named the Gordon M. Stevens, it served as part of the construction fleet for the Olmstead Lock and Dam.
“It was more cost effective to purchase the vessel from Louisville District than have a new vessel built, so we acquired it from Louisville which is no longer in need of the vessel,” Heilig said.
The Quincy joins the fleet which includes the Rock Island, the Davenport, the Bettendorf, the Clinton and the Moline — all named after communities along the Mississippi River encompassed within the Rock Island District.
Christening ceremonies are rare for the Corps because motor vessels are used for extended periods of time and are very expensive. But “when we get a new one for our fleet” or if a vessel switches from one owner to another and is renamed, like with the Quincy, “this christening is in honor of that,” Heilig said. “We’ll have a breaking of the bottle over the vessel itself. It looks like champagne. It is not actually champagne. It is a substitute.”