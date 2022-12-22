Baby Sweater

Wyatt Walker holds his son Waylon, who is wearing a sweater knitted by his great-grandmother years before his birth. The sweater and a knitted blanket were an unexpected Christmas gift for Walker and his wife Amber last year and are making memories for the family this year. 

 Submitted photo

NAUVOO, Ill. — An unexpected Christmas gift last year turned into a holiday memory this year for a Nauvoo family.

With Wyatt and Amber Walker expecting their first child last Christmas, his mom Ellen Hundt handed her son a Christmas gift.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.