NAUVOO, Ill. — An unexpected Christmas gift last year turned into a holiday memory this year for a Nauvoo family.
With Wyatt and Amber Walker expecting their first child last Christmas, his mom Ellen Hundt handed her son a Christmas gift.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
NAUVOO, Ill. — An unexpected Christmas gift last year turned into a holiday memory this year for a Nauvoo family.
With Wyatt and Amber Walker expecting their first child last Christmas, his mom Ellen Hundt handed her son a Christmas gift.
“Come to find out, it was something my grandma made,” Walker said. “It caught us both off guard.”
The gift was a blue baby sweater and blanket knitted by his grandma, Margaret Haas, before her death in 2004.
“She made baby sweaters for her grandkids’ kids. At the time I was single with no plans on having a child,” Walker said.
But Haas still knitted for Walker’s firstborn, just in case, and boxed up the items along with a handwritten note. Hundt, Haas’ daughter, kept the box, waiting for the right time which came in 2021.
“When he read the note, everybody was in tears,” Hundt said.
Walker’s son Waylon was born in February, with Haas somehow knowing the correct color for the baby. This Christmas, he’s big enough to wear the sweater made by his great-grandmother.
“A couple weeks ago, we got it out and put it on. It fits perfect,” Walker said.
Waylon wore the sweater to see the holiday lights in Rand Park in Keokuk, Iowa, and “he’ll definitely have it on for this Christmas,” Walker said.
“We’re all so happy about it,” Hundt said. “It’s really a feel-good Christmas story.”
Walker admits he paid little attention to his grandma’s knitting projects.
“I had no idea that my grandma even did anything like that. It was pretty neat, just a special moment. I’m sure she’s smiling down on us,” he said. “It will definitely be a treasured keepsake.”
Haas made making baby sweaters her mission for her family members and for any unwed mother in Nauvoo, starting in the late 1960s up until she was diagnosed with dementia.
“My mom made hundreds, if not more than that,” Hundt said. “Mom always liked to knit. She just felt like that was her calling.”
Now with Waylon starting to crawl and trying to get into the Christmas tree and the presents, it will be another special holiday for the family.
“He’s definitely a hoot,” Walker said. “Every day’s fun with him.”
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.