PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Reservations are being accepted for the Pike County Christmas Lodge Tour.
All stops on the tour, sponsored by Access Illinois Outdoors, will be decorated for the Christmas season and open for public viewing on Dec. 7 and Dec. 11.
The tour includes a brunch, lunch, dessert, appetizers and wine tasting with stops at Heartland Lodge original, Prairie Ridge and Sunset Lodges, Sprague’s Kinderhook Lodge, Illinois Extreme Lodge and the historic William Watson Hotel.
New Canton also will be included on the tour with its “Christmas in a Small Town” theme.
Each lodge features a different floral designer who will have their creations for sale. Musicians will perform seasonal music at each lodge.
Reservations and more information are available by calling Access Illinois Outdoors at 217-491-2401.
