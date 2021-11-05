QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
Central Services will also be closed for the holiday. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste will still be picked up on Thursday. Quincy Transit Lines will operate on their normal weekday schedule.
City Hall will reopen on Friday for regular business hours.
