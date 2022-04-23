NAUVOO, Ill. — When it came to going to historical dance classes, Larry Nicholl didn’t have much choice.
“He’s here because I’m here,” Nicholl’s wife Sharon said. “I kind of took his hand and said ‘we’re going to do this.’ I just love to dance.”
So does Kimberli Grant, who teaches the Thursday night classes at the Old Presbyterian Kirche in Nauvoo while offering assurances it’s not hard to learn.
“It’s not much more than walking and turning and knowing your right from your left and being able to count to eight,” Grant said. “If you can listen to me, you can do these dances.”
On a recent Thursday night, ladies and their partners stood in lines facing each other, counting off couples as 1s or 2s. They followed Grant’s instructions to dance as people did in the 1700s and 1800s — honor your partner, join right hands and walk around and join left hands to return to their spot before the 1s move down the middle of the lines for four counts, come back for four counts and cast off before the steps repeat.
“Good job,” Grant praised as the music came to an end.
“It’s fun, and it’s good exercise,” Larry Nicholl said. “I have a good time even if I do have two left feet.”
Dance classes started as “date night” for Juanita and David Coleman of Niota, then turned into “family night” for the couple and their four oldest children to have fun while getting a glimpse of the past.
“Kimberli makes it easy. He’s never had dance in his life, but he keeps coming with me, so he must enjoy it,” Juanita Coleman said.
‘It kind of helps you appreciate a lot of the history and makes you want to go back and study more,” David Coleman said. “It feels like it’s a long-lost art.”
Sharon Nicholls admits she was intrigued by the idea of historical dance.
“I love the Jane Austen period,”’ she said. “I just felt like it was a little moment of transport back to that time to learn that kind of dance you see in those movies.”
Period pieces like Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series and PBS’ “Sanditon,” drawn from an unfinished Austen novel, spur even more interest in the dances that Grant and her husband Tom have enjoyed for years.
“It connects you with the past. I’m not super into history, but I like the fun part of it — the dancing, the parlor games, the sociality of the past,” Kimberli Grant said. “Especially in a world where gentility, manners and kindness have kind of gone by the wayside, this brings it all back together in such a fun way.”
The Grants, who met at a church dance and have been married for almost 41 years, learned historical dance while living in Georgia and performed with several troupes in the Atlanta area. When they moved to Utah and looked for a historical dance troupe, “we couldn’t find one, so we decided to start one. It was too much fun not to do,” she said.
They taught classes and hosted themed balls each year — and when they moved to Nauvoo last year, “we started up the dancing out here,” she said.
“I like dancing with her,” Tom Grant said. “She can take any size group and turn them into good dancers.”
Beginner classes are offered the first and third Thursdays of the month. No previous dance experience and no partner are needed. More information is available online at historicalmerriments.com.
Classes are “a really good cheap date,” Kimberli Grant said, and a way to gain a new perspective on people.
“You can kind of see how the person reacts when out of their comfort zone because 99% of people that come to my classes haven’t ever done this before,” she said. “Most of these dances are energetic. You are moving. Your heart gets pounding. You’re laughing and having fun. It’s just wonderful.”
Dancers sport modern casual clothes and comfortable flat shoes for Grant’s classes, but they’re encouraged to dress in costume for balls, like the Nauvoo Heart Ball held in February.
“You get to fabricate your own design for that era,” David Coleman said. “My favorite’s the top hat. We should go back to that. History needs to repeat itself.”
