CLAYTON, Ill. — For years Waneta and Lynn Gerdes have been told they look alike.
“We’d go shopping and people would stop us and ask if we were sisters, even twins,” laughed Waneta. “I told Lynn that I was going to tell the next stranger that asked that she was actually my mom, she didn’t like that very much since she’s my daughter.”
The Clayton pair wanted to enter The Herald-Whig’s Mother and Daughter Look Alike Contest for some time, but it never worked out.
“We didn’t have a good picture and the deadline passed before we thought about getting everything situated,” Waneta said.
Finally, this time the pair was able to get a good picture at a wedding. While looking through the paper the family saw the contest come up again and someone requested they participate.
“I told them OK,” Waneta said. “Before I knew it I had gotten a confirmation email that one of the girls had submitted the application.”
After a few weeks Waneta and Lynn received the call that they had won the contest.
“We were pretty happy, especially this close to Mother’s Day,” Waneta said. “I thought it was nice and we appreciate everyone who voted. Sometimes you need something good nowadays.”
The Mother and Daughter Look Alike Contest is presented by the Quincy Town Center and was sponsored by The District Art Gallery & Learning Center, Anytime Fitness, Scotties Fun Spot and Tangerine Bowl.
The top three contestants received a variety of gifts from the sponsors.
Runners-up were Jennifer and Olivia Duesterhaus. Third place was Tammy Pressey and Makayla Buckley.
