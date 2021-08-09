PLYMOUTH, Ill. — Investigation of a reported criminal sexual assault led to the arrest of a Colchester man.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Dufy said William Christopher Bueker, 36, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at his home.
An assault in Plymouth was reported to the sheriff’s department at 11:24 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. After preliminary investigation, Bueker was identified and subsequently located by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department and held until Hancock County deputies arrived.
Bueker was taken to the Hancock County Jail. Bond was set at $75,000 after an initial court appearance in Hancock County.