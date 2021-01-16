QUINCY — Annice Mallory’s thoughts were reminiscent of one of the late Martin Luther King’s beliefs.
“Injustice to anyone is a threat to justice for everyone,” she said.
Mallory, who is president of the local chapter of the NAACP, feels Monday’s nationwide celebration of the life and efforts of King could not come at a better time. Political and racial dissent have traumatized much of the country in recent months.
“We need to become the United States that we can be,” Mallory said.
Even though most MLK celebrations will be virtual in nature due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mallory is convinced the impact of his messages remains as important today as they were in the 1960s.
“Today’s children need to be reminded of past struggles,” she said. “Many of the current generation do not realize how bad racism really was. We have to continue to educate the current generation. That’s why it is important to keep Dr. King’s memory alive.”
Mallory underlined the importance to remain focused on changing the mindset behind systemic racism.
“But without violence,” she said, emphasizing King’s belief of protesting for change, but in a peaceful fashion.
Mallory spoke about numerous events over the past year that captured the nation’s attention, condemning both the law enforcement-related deaths of individuals like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and others — plus the vandalism and destruction connected with some of the Black Lives Matter protests.
Mallory said using peaceful means to protest social injustices is an important tool in the ongoing struggle for equality.
So is voting.
“We have to be more active and more involved in electing those who want to move the U.S. forward,” she said.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is always celebrated on the third Monday of January, even though he was born on Jan. 15. If alive today, King would be 92.
At age 34, King stirred the nation with his “I Have a Dream” speech.
At 35, he won the Nobel Peace Prize.
At 39, he was assassinated, but he left a legacy of hope and inspiration that did not pass away with him on that April day in 1968.
In a speech delivered in Memphis one day before his assassination, King said, “Let us keep the issues where they are. That’s all this whole thing is about. We aren’t engaged in any negative protest and in any negative arguments with anybody. We are saying that we are determined to be men. We are determined to be people.”
The Rev. E.L. Warren, the lead pastor at the Cathedral of Worship in Quincy, feels the move toward racial equality remains strong. Society is changing — maybe not as rapidly as some would like, but in many respects the world of 2021 is a much better place than at the time of King’s impactful, albeit brief journey.
“I am very optimistic,” Warren said. “Love always wins. We have to love each other … It all comes back to the central theme of loving one another.”
Warren said he feels today’s youth are as committed to King’s principles as those of the 1960s and 1970s. Ending racism is as much on their minds as it was their fathers and grandfathers.
“Kids today just have a different way of expressing themselves, they have their own identity,” Warren said. “This generation goes about it on different platforms, like using social media.”
Warren said he senses more of a desire to embrace the idea of unity than ever before, pointing to the recent political stands taken by professional sports organizations as the NBA and NFL.
“The importance of (recognizing and accepting) diversity is important in all aspects of our lives,” he said.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore says the annual celebration of King’s life is an important event.
“This celebration gives our community an opportunity to reflect, measure, honor and imagine,” Moore said. “We pause to reflect on our journey so far. We take measure of how far we’ve come. We honor those leaders who sacrificed for justice.”
Moore said it is always important “to imagine our world better tomorrow than it is today.” That feeling, he said, was punctuated by the events of 2020, which “underlined the importance of using our time creatively and to spend the time God has given us to do what is right for all mankind.”
The ensuing sentence, spoken by King 58 years ago, remains impactful: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
King delivered the famed “I Have A Dream” speech Aug. 28, 1963, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. His words that day continue to inspire.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill creating a federal holiday to honor King. The holiday was first observed in 1986, and by 2000 Martin Luther King Jr. Day was being officially observed in all 50 states.