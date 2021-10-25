QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department says information provided by the community helped investigators quickly resolve concerns over a potential threat against Central High School.
The threat was determined to be directed against Central High School in St. Joseph, Mo., not Camp Point Central High School.
An investigation began Saturday after a call from a concerned citizen who had seen a social media post indicating a threat of possible violence against students and staff at Central High School.
Investigators on Sunday determined the threat was made initially by a person in St. Joseph, who had been taken into custody. The posts initially shared with the department have been confirmed to be associated with the St. Joseph investigation.
“The sheriff’s office appreciates the community’s calls and notifications to alert us of a potential problem in one of our local schools,” the department said in a news release.