BARRY, Ill. — With rising civil unrest in recent years nationwide, Phil Bradshaw believes the United States needs to hear the story of New Philadelphia.
Making the town site near Barry a national park will share the story of New Philadelphia founder Free Frank McWorter and the community he established where African Americans and European Americans lived and worked together.
“If it was possible for all to live together in peace 150 years ago, we should be able to do it today,” Bradshaw, a Griggsville man and president of the New Philadelphia Association told a congressional Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands.
“Had the story been told before through the National Park Service, might we not have less civil unrest today?” he said. “We need this site as part of the National Park Service.”
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood and Bradshaw testified Wednesday afternoon during a virtual hearing as the subcommittee of the House Committee on Natural Resources considered LaHood’s New Philadelphia National Historical Park Act and the effort to create a third national park in Illinois at the site near Barry took another step forward.
“New Philadelphia completes central Illinois’ 1800s freedom story. With anti-slavery writer Mark Twain to the west and President Abraham Lincoln to the east, town founder Frank McWorter embodies the central role African Americans played in their own freedom struggle,” LaHood said. “Many African Americans and European Americans living in New Philadelphia later helped freedom seekers move north.”
The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Joe Neguse, heard testimony during National Parks Week on four bills designed to diversify the National Park Service’s interpretation of American history.
LaHood’s legislation, introduced in February, will help more people see and understand New Philadelphia, founded in 1836 and the first town platted and legally registered by an African American, Free Frank McWorter.
McWorter bought freedom for his pregnant wife, then himself and at least 14 additional family members partly by selling lots in the town where he envisioned establishing a racially diverse community.
“This is a story worth preserving,” Bradshaw said.
New Philadelphia already is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, designated as a National Historic Landmark and included in the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. But Bradshaw believes for the site to have the longevity that it needs, it needs to be part of the national park system, where less than 7% of the monuments are dedicated to African Americans.
“The New Philadelphia Association has done a tremendous job of improving, maintaining and promoting the site for the benefit of those in the surrounding community and those visiting the area; however, including New Philadelphia in the National Park Service system would provide certainty and insurance of continued preservation,” LaHood said. “The National Park Service can provide tools, resources and expertise necessary to elevate the site to its fullest potential.”
The bill establishes the historical park as a unit of the park service with coordinated effort to protect, preserve and interpret the “many significant aspects” of the site.
Next steps for the legislation include a full committee markup of the bill and a floor vote in the House.
Under the bill, the Department of Interior may acquire for inclusion in the park any land, buildings or structures by donation, transfer, exchange or purchase from a willing seller, and the department shall complete a general management plan for the park.
The New Philadelphia Association’s plans call for donating the roughly 40-acre town site to the park service, leaving little, if any, upfront expense to the federal government, Bradshaw said, and staff from the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield will be able to manage the New Philadelphia park.
Adding the site to the national park system is imperative, LaHood said, and so is preserving and protecting it “for years to come so that future generations may understand their important history as well as the lessons in history that they will provide.”
The park service manages two other sites in Illinois — the Lincoln site in Springfield and the Pullman National Monument in Chicago.