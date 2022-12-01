Marc Smith

Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith.

 Capitol News Illinois illustration

CHICAGO — An appellate court on Wednesday reversed several contempt of court citations that were filed in recent months against Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith for failing to comply with court orders to place state wards in appropriate settings.

The court found that Smith did not willfully ignore a Cook County judge’s order to move children who were discharged from psychiatric hospitals into group homes or residential settings. He was just unable to do it.

