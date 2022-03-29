Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.