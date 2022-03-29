QUINCY — Bob Sinkler wants to see the Corn Belt Ports build on recent success toward an even brighter future.
“We need to keep the momentum going,” Sinkler told the Quincy Rotary Club on Tuesday.
Sinkler serves as executive coordinating director for the Tri-State Corn Belt Ports encompassing three ports serving the heart of the Corn Belt above Lock and Dam 26 on the Mississippi River — the Mid-America Port Commission centered on Quincy and Hannibal, Mo., the Illinois Waterway Ports centered on Peoria and Ottawa and the Upper Mississippi River Ports, formerly the Mississippi River Ports of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, centered on the Quad Cities.
The ports attracted some $35 million in infrastructure investments, including $13 million for Mid America’s Alter-Municipal Dock in Quincy, in recent months and stand to get $1.24 billion from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ work plan under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, including $732 million to retrofit Lock and Dam 25, within Mid-America, with a modern 1,200-foot lock.
“The next three years are going to be absolutely critical to get this program up and running so we can get annual appropriations,” Sinkler said. “We need to bring in well over $100 million a year to keep the momentum going.”
Key will be continuing the regional cooperation that brought 40 counties in three states together to win federal designation for the three ports to develop a plan for the future for the ports that are an essential part of the global supply chain.
“We need to figure out how to develop a program we can all get behind,” Sinkler said. “We don’t need people outside the region to have all the influence. We want to influence the decision on how this money is spent.”
Sinkler stressed the need to build awareness of the ports, particularly the Mid-America Port Commission which links the other two Corn Belt Ports.
“We’ve got to bring the Mid-America Port Commission out of the shadows,” he said. “People in Washington don’t even know the Mid-America Port Commission exists.”
The upcoming lock retrofit project, the first since the 1950s, provides an opportunity to change that, Sinkler said.
“Everybody needs to know the lock is not being built on the Upper Mississippi but inside the Mid-America Port Commission,” Sinkler said.
The ports also can build a voice by maintaining their position based on tonnage handled.
Mid-America was the second-largest inland port on the Mississippi, behind St. Louis, in 2019 but slipped to third in 2020.
Adding Calhoun and Greene counties to Mid-America’s territory would boost the tonnage handled and secure that second-largest position — another selling point for the three ports and the region.
Corn Belt Ports, a port statistical area established in 2020, provide a federally-recognized port of loading for one of the country’s largest grain-producing regions. Goals include having all three ports listed as a Top 50 Principal U.S. Port based on tonnage, all individually a Top 10 Inland Port and all on Global Trade Magazine’s Top 50 Power Port List.
