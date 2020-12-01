QUINCY — Cornerstone Foundation for Families is hoping to enhance its work across the region.
The not-for-profit provider of mental health counseling and other services is in the early stages of a $20,000 fundraising campaign.
“We’ve had an annual campaign for many years, but we’re trying to make more people more aware of our mission,” said Drew Quintero, director of marketing and development.
The campaign runs through the holiday season, wrapping up in early January.
The campaign has become especially important this year, due to a number of fundraisers that were canceled or impacted by the pandemic.
Chris Parker, who is the executive director at Cornerstone, said the campaign is also designed to bring more awareness to the agency.
“Our goal is become more a part of the fabric of the community,” said Parker, who has worked at Cornerstone for 16 years in two different stints and held a variety of positions there.
Quintero said Cornerstone targets a wide variety of individuals with its services, which have evolved over the years, especially since 2000. Prior to that, according to Parker, much of Cornerstone’s focus had been on foster care. Nowadays, the agency deals with many different aspects of family life.
“Among the services we offer are marriage counseling for individuals and families, child services and in-school therapy,” Quintero said.
Psychiatric evaluation and medication management services also are available to clients of all ages.
Among the agency’s youth services programs is school-based counseling to help at-risk youths succeed in school and prevent involvement with the juvenile justice system.
Parker said what impresses him most about the work Cornerstone does are the “day-to-day” events he hears about from those he oversees.
“It is rewarding to hear their stories,” he said. “It amazes me.”
The wide-ranging impact of Cornerstone was seen earlier this year when the agency was recognized as an accredited provider of high-quality home visiting services to pregnant families and families with infants and young children. Prevent Child Abuse America (PCA America) reported Cornerstone’s First Steps program, an affiliate of Healthy Families America (HFA), had earned the honor.
Cornerstone serves about 2,000 people annually from West-Central Illinois, Northeast Missouri and Southeast Iowa.
Cornerstone has provided mental health and casework services since 1947. The late Jean Sorenson, who died in 2009, helped found Cornerstone, which was originally known as the Family Service Agency of Adams County.
For information about donating, the campaign or Cornerstone in general, call 217-222-8254.