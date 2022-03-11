QUINCY — The U.S Corps of Engineers was urged to move forward with the Quincy Bay restoration project.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., received an update from Col. Jesse Curry, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Rock Island District, on the Quincy Bay and other projects. Durbin urged the Corps to accelerate the $33 million Quincy Bay project to improve ecosystems and waterways for boaters and recreation
“Illinois’ water infrastructure is an essential component of our state’s economy. With the millions coming into Illinois from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I hope to see our locks, dams, and shorelines revitalized,” Durbin said in a statement released Thursday. “I had a productive discussion with Colonel Curry today about bringing several projects, including the Quincy Bay Restoration Project, to fruition.”
Current Quincy Bay water depths have reached 1 to 3 feet with a more than 70% loss in water volume during the past 80 years.
The Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association has developed plans for the project. The group calls for dredging 118 acres of the bay to a depth of 10 feet, building a dike and weir structure at the Bay Island access channel and creating above-flood elevation islands on Bay Island and northeast of Triangle Lake for reforestation and wildlife habitat restoration.
Funding for the project was previously secured through the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program, which an additional $33 million was secured in in the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.
An additional $45 million in funding for the Navigation Ecosystem Sustainability Program that aims to expand and modernize seven locks and dams at the most congested spots along the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers. The program would fund nearly $2 billion in ecosystem restoration. The federal infrastructure plan allocated $829 million to Illinois for the NESP.
