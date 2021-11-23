QUINCY — Registered nonprofit organizations will have another path to access funds through the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds.
The Adams County Board is working with the United Way of Adams County to distribute funds to eligible groups throughout Adams County. Organizations that meet the following criteria will be given the priority in funding:
• Registered 501c3
• Provide programs and services in Adams County, if a multi-county organization
• Provide programs and services directed towards individuals to improve their quality of life
• Show loss of revenue directly associated with COVID-19
ARPA was signed into law by President Biden on March 11 to provide direct relief to cities, towns, and villages in the United States. The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for overseeing this program by offering the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds as a source of recovery from the pandemic
The Community Foundation service West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri will be hosting the online application for this process. Nonprofits interested in making a preliminary application should submit their application by Nov. 28. To access the application, please visit unitedwayadamsco.org and click on the “COVID-19 Relief” at the top-right corner of the page. For more information, or with any issues completing the application, please contact Heath Richmond at 217-222-1237 or email hrichmond@mycommunityfoundation.org.
