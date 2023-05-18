BARRY, Ill. — A Quincy couple was arrested Wednesday in Barry following an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Department.
The Sheriff's Department reported that an investigation was started at 8:20 a.m. when Chief Deputy Zack Orr received information that a registered sex offender, John R. Campbell, Jr., 37, of Quincy, was reportedly living in a camper on a property in the 800 block of Front Street in Barry.
According to the arrest report, Campbell had registered his address as homeless with the Quincy Police Department.
When Pike County deputies arrived at the residence, Campbell's spouse, Amanda B. Campbell, 36, of Quincy allegedly said Campbell was not at the residence. Following an investigation of the residence, John was found hiding inside.
John Campbell was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender with a $30,000 bond. Amanda Campbell was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice with a $3,000 bond set. Both were lodged in the Pike County Jail following their arrests.