BARRY, Ill. — A Quincy couple was arrested Wednesday in Barry following an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department reported that an investigation was started at 8:20 a.m. when Chief Deputy Zack Orr received information that a registered sex offender, John R. Campbell, Jr., 37, of Quincy, was reportedly living in a camper on a property in the 800 block of Front Street in Barry.