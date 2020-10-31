QUINCY — With the latest Illinois School Report Cards, Kim Dinkheller says it’s important to look at what’s included — and what is not.
“It’s a good way for the state to have a format where all public schools are reported in the same way,” said Dinkheller, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for Quincy Public Schools. “It tells a story. It doesn’t tell the whole story.”
Part of the story’s missing in this year’s report cards, released Friday by the Illinois State Board of Education and available online at illinoisreportcard.com, due to COVID-19.
The pandemic, and its the spring shutdown of schools across the state, made much of the report card data for the 2019-20 year either unavailable or unable to support year-to-year comparisons including assessments, attendance, culture and climate survey, graduation rates, ninth-graders on track metrics and summative designations.
“We have to be very very careful in using the data from 2020 and comparing it to previous years,” State Superintendent Carmen Ayala said in a media call. “The pandemic has certainly impacted in many ways the data that we were able to compare.”
Specific areas on the report card show data unavailable due to COVID-19, data calculated with concern because of possible impact due to COVID-19 and data possibly affected by COVID-19 but not showing “greater variation” than what’s normally observed year to year.
“This one will look a little different,” Dinkheller said. “We will approach it with caution but still see what we can glean from the information that is still available. The one thing the report card will continue to tell us is information just overall about how our district is doing.”
New this year on the report card is Kindergarten Individual Development Survey, or KIDS, data documenting school readiness.
“With the observational period in the fall, they were able to complete that,” Dinkheller said. “It’s a new benchmark for us to look at this year and then start monitoring as each year goes through.”
Also new is Illinois Youth Survey data “which gives us a little bit of a different outlook on students, more of the social side versus the academic side,” Dinkheller said. “When we’re thinking about the whole child, we want to see how that’s impacting students overall not just everything about the academic tests.”
Some information remains unchanged from the 2019 report cards.
All schools statewide, for example, fall into four categories — exemplary, commendable, targeted and comprehensive — based on how well they meet student needs.
All but five of the schools in Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties are listed as “commendable.” Carthage Primary is “exemplary,” Dallas City Elementary is “comprehensive” and Rooney Elementary, Quincy Junior High School and Unity Elementary are “targeted.”
Schools this year maintain the same designation as in 2019, because of COVID-19 impacts, but the name of two designations changed for 2020, from “lowest-performing” to “comprehensive” and from “underperforming” to “targeted” to indicate the level of support the school will receive through ISBE.
Dinkheller said the change can help the public better understand the designation.
“When you saw the word underperforming, you’re thinking that school is underperforming overall, but really the underperforming means there is a student group, for many years called a subgroup, that is underperforming. It’s not the school in general,” she said. “When you look at one particular group of students that’s underperforming, then we need to provide targeted support to that student group.”
If two or more student groups are underperforming, then the school needs “comprehensive” support. Schools in both categories continue to get additional funding and support for school improvement.
“It lets you take a look at your school system, both academic and behavioral systems, and which groups of students are being affected and how to take where we are now and move forward to where we want to be,” Dinkheller said.
Schools work with IL-EMPOWER, ISBE’s system of support, to improve.
“We have an IL-EMPOWER manager that meets with each school a few times a year and looks over the needs assessment,” Dinkheller said. “We do some planning throughout the year, some midpoint checks to see how we’re moving forward with making positive impacts and gains to move out of that summative designation.”
Statewide Highlights
Data in the 2020 Illinois Report Card shows:
• Higher-than-ever participation in college and career preparation courses. More than 8,000 additional high school students took career and technical education, dual credit, Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses in the 2019-20 year, compared to 2018-19.
• The Class of 2020 took over 14,500 more AP exams during high school than the Class of 2019 and achieved a 70% pass rate, 2% higher than the Class of 2019.
• Illinois added more than 2,000 teachers to its workforce, maintained teacher retention at 86% and made modest increases in teacher diversity.