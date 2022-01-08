QUINCY — One person is dead and several others injured in a multi-car crash Saturday evening east of Quincy.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. on a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles involved. Deputies found five vehicles that had crashed on Ill. 104 just east of Meyer Road, about a mile past the Prairie Trail shopping center.
The crash resulted in one fatality and three people being taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered. Others were treated at the scene by the Adams County Ambulance Service and released.
The Sheriff's Department is asking for drivers to avoid the area as it works with the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit at the scene to determine the cause of the crash. A suggested alternate route is to head east on State Street to County Road East 1323, the first hard-top road in the village of Burton. Taking County Road 1323 to Rock Quarry Road, then to Burton Road, which goes back to Ill. 104.
Along with the Illinois State Police, the Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by the Quincy Police Department, the Tri-Township Fire Department, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Quincy Central Services, and the Burton Township Road Commissioner.