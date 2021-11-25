DALLAS CITY, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff's Department reported that a Dallas City man was arrested for DUI following a car crash Sunday evening.
According to the report, deputies were called to 591 W. Second Street in Dallas City around 6:35 p.m. after an Illinois Conservation Police Officer saw a 1999 Ford Explorer strike the stop sign at Third and Cherry streets in Dallas City. The driver continued to a residence at 591 W. Second Street, got out of the car and failed to stop for the conservation officer. The driver then went inside the residence and locked the door.
A deputy was able to make contact with the driver, identified as Gary P. Anderson, 57, of Dallas City. Anderson was identified by the Conservation officer as the driver. The deputy determined Anderson was intoxicated.
Anderson was placed under arrest and taken to the Hancock County Jail, where he was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving while license revoked.
Following an initial court hearing, bond was set for Anderson at $100,000 with 10% cash bail to apply.