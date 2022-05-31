VERSAILLES, Ill. — An early Sunday morning crash north of Versailles injured two.
Illinois State Police District 20 said a 2016 Freightliner semi-trailer driven by Charles E. Dennie, 39, of St. Louis, was heading south at 12:32 a.m. on Ill. 99, 1 miles north of Versailles. When the driver fell asleep, ISP said the semi drove off the road and into timber, causing minor damage to the vehicle.
Dennie and a passenger, Katina M. Carter, 39, of St. Louis, were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.