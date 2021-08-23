CARMAN, Ill. — Six people, including a Dallas City man, were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Henderson County.
Illinois State Police District 14 said a 2020 Nissan Altima driven by Angela L. Bowman, 46, of Burlington, Iowa, was heading north at 1:51 p.m. and a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Bradley M. Shaw, 69, of Dallas City, was heading south on 700E at 750N. ISP said the Nissan failed to yield turning left onto 750N and struck the Ford in traffic.
Bowman and three passengers — Andrew S. Logel, 28; Alexandra L. Andrews, 24; and a 5-year-old girl, all of Burlington — were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries. Shaw and a passenger, a 4-year-old boy from West Burlington, Iowa, were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Bowman was cited for failure to yield.