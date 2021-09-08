DALLAS CITY, Ill. — A Dallas City man faces charges after a Saturday night traffic stop.
Arrested was Keith D. Eggleston, 60, of Dallas City on charges of speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy said a deputy was on patrol in Dallas City around 10 p.m. when a 2016 Cadillac driven by Eggleston passed the deputy’s location traveling 55 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.
In a traffic stop, Eggleston reportedly was found to be under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle resulted in discovery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
Eggleston was taken to the Hancock County Jail. He was released on his own recognizance by a judge on Sunday.