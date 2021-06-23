NIOTA, Ill. — A Dallas City, Ill. woman was arrested Monday night on drug charges in Hancock County, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
In a released statement, the sheriff’s department said that a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at the base of the Niota/Fort Madison bridge. The 2009 Dodge was being driven by Trelawney S. Wood, 57, of Dallas City. Following a positive indication from the Hancock County Sheriff’s K9, the Dodge was searched and deputies reported that they had found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Wood’s purse.
Wood was arrested and charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine. She was lodged in the Hancock County Jail following her arrest.