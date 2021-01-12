QUINCY — Bob Daly was at a crossroads in his life.
Daly had a long and successful history tied to various business interests across West-Central Illinois, from helping manage eight Hardee’s restaurants to running a local hotel.
“But I was feeling the need to do something else, the desire to do something more,” he said.
That desire eventually led him to connecting with WGCA-FM, the popular contemporary Christian radio station based in downtown Quincy at the corner of Sixth and Maine.
“I had been aware of WGCA’s popularity, but was not a devoted listener,” Daly said.
That all changed five and a half years ago when Daly accepted an underwriting and development position with the nonprofit station.
“I found WGCA was more than a radio station — it is a help for people,” said Daly, who is WGCA’s new executive director. “The music and programming WGCA offers help provide a peace for many people.”
Daly, 61, is in the process of succeeding the Rev. Bruce Rice as WGCA executive director. Rice, 75, and his wife, Maxine, 73, who has served as the station’s associate director, are transitioning into retirement but will remain active on a part-time basis.
The Rices helped found the station in 1987.
“Every day I think, ‘Where did all the years go?’” Bruce Rice said. “I’m thrilled with what is going on with WGCA. When we hired Bob five and a half years ago, it was with the idea of one day seeing him take over. We’re thrilled with the job he has done, and the job he’ll do.”
Rice, who has undergone several major medical procedures in recent years, emphasized his health is fine.
“I feel good and have a lot of energy,” he said. “I’m just waiting to see what God has in store for us next.”
Rice has also served as a local pastor for several churches on both sides of the Mississippi River and has long been one of the region’s top spokesmen on faith-related matters.
“Bruce and Maxine have done an amazing job over the years,” Daly said. “They have always thought ‘outside the box’ and have had a powerful impact in bringing churches together.”
WGCA can be heard at 88.5 on the FM dial and also via the internet on the station’s wgca.org website. Listeners from more than 70 countries have been logged, and the station’s mobile app has been downloaded in at least 16 countries.
“We not only hear from listeners all over the United States, but from a lot of different spots around the world,” Rice said. “We hear from people in Iraq, Italy, France, Germany, Spain ... all over.”
WGCA is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week station, owned and operated by the Great Commission Broadcasting Corp.
Along with a steady diet of upbeat, contemporary Christian music, WGCA features family-oriented programming that Daly says deals with topics relevant to today’s society. In addition, WGCA is involved in various activities that involve networking of local churches, including the monthly Christian Ministers Fellowship.
Daly envisions helping WGCA become a stronger presence on social media. He feels it is another arm of the station’s outreach to help meet the needs of the community.
“Hearing from people who are helped through this ministry is the most rewarding part of the job,” said Daly, a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame and Eastern Illinois University.
For more information about other WGCA events or programming, call the station at 217-224-9422, or email themix@wgca.org.